Dubai launches Digital Cloud Project for advanced digital infra

Courtesy of: Hamdan bin Mohammed

Dubai’s Crown Prince, H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, has officially launched the Dubai Digital Cloud project. This initiative aims to establish a world-leading, efficient, and reliable digital infrastructure in Dubai, furthering the city’s digital transformation goals.

In a tweet on Monday, Sheikh Hamdan said the initiative aims to solidify Dubai’s position as a leading digital economy hub and enhance its digital infrastructure.

“Today, we launched the Dubai Digital Cloud project, the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at reinforcing Dubai’s status as a digital economy capital and further strengthening its digital infrastructure,” Sheikh Hamdan wrote.

“I also attended the signing of partnership agreements between Digital Dubai, Microsoft and Moro Hub, which reflect the role of public-private partnerships in driving growth and innovation in the emirate, in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda D33,” he added.

During the launch, partnership agreements were signed between Digital Dubai, Microsoft, and Moro Hub—a subsidiary of Digital DEWA. These collaborations align with the vision of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to strengthen Dubai’s position as a digital economy capital and enhance its robust digital infrastructure.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasized Dubai’s commitment to excellence and innovation in utilizing advanced technologies to accelerate digital transformation. He expressed gratitude for the various government teams working toward Dubai’s digital development goals and highlighted the city’s improved government operations and exceptional digital experience for its residents and visitors.

The Dubai Digital Cloud project consists of multiple digital clouds, offering flexibility, operational efficiency, and a range of solutions from private to public clouds. Multiple service providers will enhance services and competitiveness, providing government entities with options. The project aims to enhance government services’ efficiency, ensure faster delivery, high quality, and low operational costs, while implementing strict cybersecurity standards.

Digital Dubai signed agreements with Moro Hub and Microsoft, with Moro Hub providing cloud services through the Moro Cloud platform. Microsoft will leverage its Azure cloud computing platform and collaborate with Digital Dubai on a Digital Skills Program. Digital Dubai will empower government entities with tools, knowledge, and best practices, developing policies, security standards, and authorizing service providers accordingly.

The project marks a significant milestone in Dubai’s journey to become a model city and reinforces the public-private partnership for a holistic and integrated digital life.

