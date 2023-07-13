DFA says booking woes, lack of documents hindering repatriation of OFWs in Sudan

The Department of Foreign Affairs enumerates some of the challenges in repatriating overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Sudan.

DFA Assistant Secretary Paul Cortes said that it’s difficult to get flights due to the Hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia.

“Medyo nahihirapan po tayong kumuha ng flights para sa kanila kasi ang alam niyo naman Hajj pilgrimage ngayon po sa Saudi, lalong-lalo na sa Jeddah kung saan malapit ang Mecca,” Cortes said in a Laging Handa briefing.

The DFA official added that an honorary consul was assisting Filipinos in Port Sudan.

“Meron din ho sa mga kababayan ay hindi ho dala yung passport nila dahil nga ho nung umalis at lumikas sila mula sa kanilang mga bahay sa Khartoum ay wala ho silang naidala,” Cortes said.

Cortes added that the honorary consul and the Philippine Embassy in Cairo are doing their best to assist Filipinos.