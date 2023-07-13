BI rescues 5 human trafficking victims bound for UAE at Mactan-Cebu Airport

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has successfully intercepted and rescued five individuals who were allegedly victims of human trafficking at the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA).

In a statement released on Tuesday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco explained that this trafficking scheme is commonly employed by human traffickers. It involves misleading victims to travel to a different country before eventually reaching their final destination.

“This is a common scheme of human trafficking, wherein victims are made to go to a third country before flying out to the final port of destination,” Tansingco said.

The victims, posing as tourists bound for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), were apprehended as they attempted to board a Philippine Airlines flight to Thailand.

BI officers grew suspicious of the travelers’ intentions due to inconsistencies in their statements. Initially claiming to be going on a vacation with expenses covered by a friend and a sibling, a more thorough investigation during a secondary inspection led the victims to admit their true destination, the UAE.

Tansingco emphasized the importance of the vigilance and diligence displayed by immigration officers in identifying potential cases of human trafficking and preventing such illegal activities.

The victims were handed over to the MCIA Inter-Agency Council Against Trafficking, who will help in filing charges against their recruiter.

Meanwhile, Tansingco urged the public to report any suspicious activities or individuals associated with human trafficking promptly to the authorities.

“This is a recurring scheme that uses visa-free countries as a jump-off point to other destinations,” Tansingco stated.

“We urge aspiring overseas workers not to accept such offers and report attempts of illegal recruitment to local authorities,” he concluded.