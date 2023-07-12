Three meteor shower events to peak in late July, announces PAGASA

Get ready for a spectacular celestial show this July as the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) confirms the peak dates of three meteor shower events.

According to PAGASA, the Piscis Austrinid, Southern Delta Aquariid, and Alpha Capricornid meteor showers will all reach their peak either on July 29 or 30.

Chief of the PAGASA Astronomical Observatory, Renato de Leon, explained that the term “peak” refers to the frequency of meteor showers. The Piscis Austrinid meteor shower, classified as a “minor meteor shower,” will be active from July 15 to August 10, with its peak activity on July 29.

The Piscis Austrinid meteor shower is expected to produce about five meteors per hour. For optimal viewing, PAGASA suggests observing under moonless and dark sky conditions.

On July 30, both the Southern Delta Aquariid and Alpha Capricornid meteor showers will reach their peak. The Southern Delta Aquariids will be active from July 12 to August 23, while the Alpha Capricornids will be active from July 3 to August 5.

The best time to witness these meteor shower events is around 2 a.m., particularly in the southeastern sky. The Southern Delta Aquariid meteor shower is expected to produce approximately 25 meteors per hour, while the Alpha Capricornid may yield at least five meteors per hour.

No special equipment is required to enjoy these meteor showers as they can be seen with the naked eye.

Prepare to be amazed by these stunning celestial displays in late July!