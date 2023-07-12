BI reminds travelers to secure needed documents before departure

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) has urged Filipino travelers to secure the necessary documents before departure on international trips.

This, following a viral social media post involving a female passenger who claimed to have been asked by an immigration officer to present 10 copies of her birth certificate.

In a statement released on Monday, Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco stressed the importance of securing proper working documents, noting the guidelines from the Department of Justice that passengers whose purpose and capacity are not fully established may be sponsored by a relative up to the fourth civil degree.

Tansingco bared that majority of travelers enter and exit the country without encountering any issues, emphasizing that only individuals with conflicting documentation are subjected to further inspection.

Further, the BI chief acknowledged the need for an investigation into the incident to ensure that officers effectively communicate their decisions to passengers.