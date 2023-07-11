Sheikh Nahyan: Global Media Congress (GMC) 2023 fosters coexistence and Peace

In a report by the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, highlights the significant role of the upcoming Global Media Congress (GMC) 2023 as a platform for fostering coexistence and peace through productive dialogue.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of the Presidential Court, the second edition of the GMC is scheduled to take place from November 14th to 16th.

According to the WAM report, the GMC 2023 aims to bring together a distinguished elite of media professionals from around the world, engaging in fruitful dialogues that envision the media sector’s roles in fostering understanding, coexistence, and global peace.

The event, organized by the ADNEC Group in partnership with WAM at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, signifies the UAE’s leading position in the media sector under the visionary leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Sheikh Nahyan expressed his hopes for the success of the Global Media Congress, emphasizing the vital role of media professionals worldwide in seeking and disseminating truth, as well as raising awareness about the importance of enabling individuals to lead purposeful lives.

He called upon the media to be instrumental in building societies and bridges for cultural and civilizational encounters on a global scale.

The WAM report also highlights the accomplishments of the inaugural edition of GMC, which served as a milestone in shaping the future of the media sector. With the participation of over 200 CEOs and 1,200 media pioneers, specialists, and global influencers representing six continents, the first edition featured more than 30 interactive sessions, and over 27 workshops, and welcomed 173 international speakers.

Furthermore, the accompanying exhibition at GMC 2022 witnessed the participation of 193 major international media companies from 42 countries worldwide.

This exhibition provided a platform for dynamic discussions on the latest technological solutions in the media sector, showcasing cutting-edge advancements in the industry.

The upcoming GMC 2023 is poised to build upon these achievements, fostering an environment conducive to meaningful exchanges. It is anticipated to shape the future of the media landscape, contributing to global coexistence and peace through impactful dialogue.