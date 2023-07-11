Man detained in UAE for comedy video mocking Emirati society

A man has been detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after posting a comedic internet video that portrays Emirati citizens in a mocking manner, according to official media reports.

The Federal Prosecution for Combating Rumours and Cybercrimes ordered the man’s pretrial detention pending further investigations.

He is accused of spreading propaganda that stirs up public opinion and harms the public interest, as well as publishing content that insults Emirati society.

The video in question shows the man dressed in traditional Emirati robes entering a luxury car showroom accompanied by two assistants carrying a tray filled with cash.

Speaking with a Gulf Arab accent in English, he asks for the most expensive car available but dismisses it as not being expensive enough at 2.2 million dirhams (approximately $600,000).

In a matter of seconds, he tosses stacks of cash to the store assistants, orders four expensive cars, including a Rolls-Royce, and even buys coffee for the employees.

According to the state news agency WAM, the video demonstrates a lack of appreciation for the value of money and promotes a false and offensive image of Emirati citizens, ridiculing them in the process.

The Public Prosecution has also summoned the owner of the car showroom where the video was filmed.

In response to this incident, the Public Prosecution has called on social media users in the UAE to abide by legal and ethical standards when creating and sharing content. They emphasized the importance of respecting the societal norms and values inherent to the UAE to avoid legal repercussions.

The UAE has strict laws in place to control online discourse and combat the spread of rumors and false information.

Last month, a woman received a six-month suspended prison sentence and a fine of 60,000 AED ($16,000) for posting a video that invaded privacy and insulted an imprisoned Kuwaiti author during a book fair in the UAE. Her Twitter account was permanently closed as well.

The detention of the man involved in the comedy video highlights the UAE’s commitment to upholding societal harmony and protecting the public interest from content that may agitate the public or present a negative image of Emirati citizens.