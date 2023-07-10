Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH gears up for impacts of El Niño on food security, inflation

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos8 hours ago

Courtesy of: National Economic and Development Authority

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) has assured the public that the Marcos administration is already taking measures to address the possible negative effects of the El Niño phenomenon in the country.

In a statement released on Saturday, NEDA Undersecretary Rosemarie Edillon said the effects of the long-dry spell this year, particularly on inflation, is not expected to be significant. Nevertheless, the phenomenon is expected to end at the onset of 2024.

“Iyong brunt talaga ng El Niño we expect it to happen by beginning of next year of 2024 kaya lang iyong preparasyon para doon kailangan ngayon nagsisimula na,” Edillon said.

Edillon noted that the reduction of allocation for irrigation water in favor of residential use at Angat Dam will help ease effects of the phenomenon.

She also bared that frequent rainfall is experienced nationwide and it should be taken advantage of, such as accelerating the completion of small impounding water projects.

“So, again ngayong taon na ito hindi namin nakikita iyon. Kung impact for next year that really depends on how we’re able to prepare this year,” Edillon stated.

Further, Edillon stressed that the government sees no significant impact of the El Niño to the economy and inflation of the country if the appropriate and timely preparations and contingency measures are in place.

