OFW Guide: 6 new job models introduced for private sector employees in UAE

In a move to enhance flexibility in the labor market, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has revised its labor laws, offering employees in the private sector a choice of six different job models. Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) across the Emirates will have the option to select from various employment arrangements under the new legislation.

Apart from the traditional full-time employment model, employees can now consider remote work, shared jobs, part-time positions, temporary contracts, and flexible employment contracts when seeking jobs in the private sector. This progressive step aims to empower employees while allowing employers to tap into diverse talents and competencies, leading to reduced operational costs.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, the Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, highlighted that the new labor law bestows flexibility upon both employees and employers to determine contractual agreements that cater to the interests of both parties.

The amended labor law, which took effect from February 2 last year, introduced significant changes to Federal Law no. 8 of 1980, ensuring the protection of employee rights in a dynamic and efficient labor market that adapts to the evolving world.

Under the new law, employees are permitted to combine multiple job models, as long as they do not exceed 48 working hours per week or 144 hours over a three-week period.

Further, employees have the right to switch between job models, provided there is mutual agreement with the employer, ensuring that all entitlements from the original contract are fully met.

Al Awar also stated that the diverse job models aim to meet the varied needs of employees, attract talent from around the globe, and enable private companies to establish their distinctiveness in the market.

Outlined below are the six job models available under the new labor law:

Remote Work: This model allows full-time and part-time employees to work either entirely or partially outside the office premises.

Shared Job Model: Under this arrangement, job responsibilities and compensation are shared among multiple employees based on an agreement with the employer. Part-time job regulations govern the contracts of employees within this model.

Full-time: In this traditional model, employees work for a single employer for a standard workday.

Part-time: This model permits employees to work for one or more employers for a specific number of hours or designated workdays.

Temporary: Temporary contracts are project-based or for a fixed period, concluding upon the completion of the job.

Flexible: This model offers employees the freedom to work at different times based on the conditions and requirements of the job. The contract encompasses specified hours, days, and duties as required.

By introducing these new job models, the UAE aims to create a more dynamic and inclusive labor market, accommodating diverse work arrangements and attracting talent from across the world, including OFWs. Private companies are encouraged to leverage these options to differentiate themselves and thrive in the competitive marketplace.