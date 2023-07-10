Dubai Police records over 65,000 smart transactions in H1 2023

The Dubai Police has reported figures on smart transactions carried out during the first half of the year at its 22 smart police stations across different areas in Dubai.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Dubai Media Office said: “Over the period, a total of 65,942 smart transactions were conveniently and smartly processed.”

These included lodging 16,205 reports and 4,967 criminal-related inquiries.

Major General Ali Ahmad Ghanim, Director General of Logistic Support and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee for Smart Police Stations projects, noted that Dubai’s smart police services have become integral to the city’s culture and society.

“Visitors and residents alike have come to expect top-notch police services that are both innovative and convenient. The success of this project aligns perfectly with the goals of Dubai’s government to provide services to customers with ease and to the highest possible standards,” Ghanim said in a statement.

Moreover, Ghanim reaffirmed the Dubai Police’s commitment to achieve the government’s objectives of improving the quality of life for community members, noting that the project clearly indicates that commitment.

He also emphasized the significant progress that Dubai Police has made in providing police services that exceed customer expectations.

“This reflects the alignment of Dubai Police’s goals with the government’s vision to make Dubai the smartest city in the world. Through a smart system that is continuously updated to reflect the latest global standards, the Force provides customers with the best and highest service standards, ultimately improving the quality of life in the UAE,” Ghanim concluded.

The smart stations, in all of the editions: Smart Police Stations, Drive-Thru, or Walk-in, offer community-based and police services in seven languages including Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, and Chinese.