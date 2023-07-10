Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police records over 65,000 smart transactions in H1 2023

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos20 seconds ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Police has reported figures on smart transactions carried out during the first half of the year at its 22 smart police stations across different areas in Dubai.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Dubai Media Office said: “Over the period, a total of 65,942 smart transactions were conveniently and smartly processed.”

These included lodging 16,205 reports and 4,967 criminal-related inquiries.

Major General Ali Ahmad Ghanim, Director General of Logistic Support and Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee for Smart Police Stations projects, noted that Dubai’s smart police services have become integral to the city’s culture and society.

“Visitors and residents alike have come to expect top-notch police services that are both innovative and convenient. The success of this project aligns perfectly with the goals of Dubai’s government to provide services to customers with ease and to the highest possible standards,” Ghanim said in a statement.

Moreover, Ghanim reaffirmed the Dubai Police’s commitment to achieve the government’s objectives of improving the quality of life for community members, noting that the project clearly indicates that commitment.

He also emphasized the significant progress that Dubai Police has made in providing police services that exceed customer expectations.

“This reflects the alignment of Dubai Police’s goals with the government’s vision to make Dubai the smartest city in the world. Through a smart system that is continuously updated to reflect the latest global standards, the Force provides customers with the best and highest service standards, ultimately improving the quality of life in the UAE,” Ghanim concluded.

The smart stations, in all of the editions:  Smart Police Stations, Drive-Thru, or Walk-in, offer community-based and police services in seven languages including Arabic, English, Spanish, French, German, Russian, and Chinese.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos20 seconds ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

immigration counter new photo

Immigration Bureau says traveler asked for 10 birth certificates have ‘multiple red flags’

24 seconds ago
marcos 3

Marcos wants OECs free for OFWs

18 hours ago
OM Draw 59 Asmi 01

O! Millionaire Eid Special Episode 59 Winners Featuring Lifestyle Consultant Asmi Ahmad on Forest Conservation

21 hours ago
marcos 2

Marcos says still a lot to be done to address labor issues

24 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button