Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai organizes MENA Solar Conference, to tackle 6 innovative research areas

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos9 hours ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that the MENA Solar Conference (MENA-SC), happening from November 15 to 18, will discuss six innovative research areas.

In a statement released on Saturday, the DEWA said prominent experts, specialists and researchers worldwide will highlight the latest developments, technologies, and scientific research in solar power.

The four-day scientific and technical conference will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre and will tackle various scientific research in the solar energy sector that will accelerate the transition towards renewable and clean energy.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, noted that organising the first MENA-SC during the Year of Sustainability in the UAE and ahead of the COP28, is part of DEWA’s efforts to consolidate Dubai’s global position in renewable and clean energy.

This is in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

On the other hand, Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, bared that the MENA-SC is a significant opportunity for specialists, researchers and those working in the solar power sector. It is the first scientific and technical conference of its kind in the region that specialises in photovoltaic systems.

The six research areas to be discussed in the MENA-SC include the Unconventional and New Concepts for Future Technologies, Silicon Photovoltaic Materials and Devices, Perovskite and Organic Materials, PV Module and System Reliability in MENA region, Solar Resource for PV and Forecasting, and Power Electronics and Grid Integration.

 

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos9 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

ruby rodriguez

Jose Manalo meets with former ‘Eat Bulaga’ co-host Ruby Rodriguez in US

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 10T124043.130

Disbarred lawyer Larry Gadon takes oath as anti-poverty presidential adviser

5 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 10T115606.410

Night swimming in Dubai: 3 new beaches provide access to people of determination

6 hours ago
meralco

Meralco rates to go down in July

7 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button