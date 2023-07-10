Dubai organizes MENA Solar Conference, to tackle 6 innovative research areas

The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has announced that the MENA Solar Conference (MENA-SC), happening from November 15 to 18, will discuss six innovative research areas.

In a statement released on Saturday, the DEWA said prominent experts, specialists and researchers worldwide will highlight the latest developments, technologies, and scientific research in solar power.

The four-day scientific and technical conference will be held at the Dubai World Trade Centre and will tackle various scientific research in the solar energy sector that will accelerate the transition towards renewable and clean energy.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, noted that organising the first MENA-SC during the Year of Sustainability in the UAE and ahead of the COP28, is part of DEWA’s efforts to consolidate Dubai’s global position in renewable and clean energy.

This is in line with the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Carbon Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100% of Dubai’s total power production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

On the other hand, Waleed Bin Salman, Executive Vice President of Business Development and Excellence at DEWA, bared that the MENA-SC is a significant opportunity for specialists, researchers and those working in the solar power sector. It is the first scientific and technical conference of its kind in the region that specialises in photovoltaic systems.

The six research areas to be discussed in the MENA-SC include the Unconventional and New Concepts for Future Technologies, Silicon Photovoltaic Materials and Devices, Perovskite and Organic Materials, PV Module and System Reliability in MENA region, Solar Resource for PV and Forecasting, and Power Electronics and Grid Integration.