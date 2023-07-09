Latest NewsNewsTFT News

RTA conducts improvements at Al Seba Street to reduce Marina traffic

Tricia Gajitos13 hours ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Media Office

The Road and Transport Authority (RTA) has announced that traffic improvements on Al Seba Street include an extra exit in the direction of the Garn Al Sabkha Street intersection to reduce traffic for those leaving Dubai Marina.

In a tweet on Friday, the Dubai Media Office released a video showcasing the extra exit at Al Seba Street.

“RTA Dubai carried out improvements and quick traffic management solutions on Al Seba Street in the direction of Sheikh Zayed Road – Garn Al Sabkha Street intersection,” it wrote.

“Traffic improvements on Al Seba Street included the construction of an extra exit on Al Seba Street in the direction of Garn Al Sabkha Street intersection at Dubai Marina, with a capacity of 1,500 vehicles per hour,” it added.

RTA noted that the move will reduce the exit time from Al Seba Street to Sheikh Zayed Road from 30 minutes to 10 minutes, a 67 percent improvement.

It also bared that the total number of car vehicles that can use exit lanes from Dubai Marina via Al Seba Street will increase from 900 per hour to 2,400.

Further, the RTA urged residents and tourists to take the new exit towards Sheikh Zayed Road to make the most of the reduced congestion.

