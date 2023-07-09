Public hearing for Calabarzon wage hike set on July 14

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Calabarzon is set to hold a public consultation in Batangas on July 14 regarding petitions for wage adjustment.

In a Facebook post, the Calabarzon wage board announced that it “will conduct a face-to-face Public Consultation on the Minimum Wage Adjustment for the formal sector.”

The public hearing will be held at the Department of Labor and Employment Batangas Provincial Office.

According to a Philstar report, the Organisasyon ng mga Manggagawa sa EMI filed a petition for an increase of P100 in the daily minimum wage while the Metal Workers Alliance of the Philippines is seeking an increase of P280.

To recall, the last wage order issued by the Calabarzon wage board was in May last year.

Earlier, the Central Visayas wage board had set a series of public hearings on wage hike petitions in the region.