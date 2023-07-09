Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Public hearing for Calabarzon wage hike set on July 14

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos13 hours ago

Courtesy of: Kilusang Mayo Uno

The Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board in Calabarzon is set to hold a public consultation in Batangas on July 14 regarding petitions for wage adjustment.

In a Facebook post, the Calabarzon wage board announced that it “will conduct a face-to-face Public Consultation on the Minimum Wage Adjustment for the formal sector.”

The public hearing will be held at the Department of Labor and Employment Batangas Provincial Office.

According to a Philstar report, the Organisasyon ng mga Manggagawa sa EMI filed a petition for an increase of P100 in the daily minimum wage while the Metal Workers Alliance of the Philippines is seeking an increase of P280.

To recall, the last wage order issued by the Calabarzon wage board was in May last year.

Earlier, the Central Visayas wage board had set a series of public hearings on wage hike petitions in the region.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos13 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

marcos 3

Marcos wants OECs free for OFWs

7 hours ago
OM Draw 59 Asmi 01

O! Millionaire Eid Special Episode 59 Winners Featuring Lifestyle Consultant Asmi Ahmad on Forest Conservation

10 hours ago
marcos 2

Marcos says still a lot to be done to address labor issues

13 hours ago
Philippine National Police

PNP to deploy Manila Shield for SONA 2023

13 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button