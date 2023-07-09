PNP to deploy Manila Shield for SONA 2023

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has announced that it will deploy Task Force Manila Shield to secure the second State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on July 24.

According to a Philstar report, PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said the police force has prepared a calibrated response to maintain peace and order during the SONA.

“Everything will be done in a manner that our response or actions will be calibrated,” Acorda said.

On the other hand, PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo noted that the implementation of Task Force Manila Shield will secure not only the Batasang Pambansa complex but also other areas in Metro Manila.

“We make sure that our regular beat patrol will not be compromised,” Fajardo stated.

The PNP will also conduct security operations to address various threats. Among these measures is the establishment of checkpoints inside and outside Metro Manila and the deployment of personnel in government offices and other vital installations.

At least 22,000 state security forces and force multipliers will secure Marcos’ second public address.

Moreover, police will secure areas around the venue and set up 31 entry and exit points around Metro Manila.

Earlier, the National Capital Region Police Office bared that there will be a “strike force” to provide additional forces if needed.