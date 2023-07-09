Marcos wants OECs free for OFWs

President Bongbong Marcos ordered the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to explore the possibility of making the application for Overseas Employment Certifications (OEC) free of charge for OFWs.

Marcos made the statement during his recent meeting with agencies such as the DMW, Bureau of Immigration, and Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in Malacañang.

DMW Secretary Susan Ople said that they are coordinating with the DICT over a new mobile app for OFWs.

“Hinihintay lang naming ‘yung green light ng DICT para nakakatiyak tayo sa cybersecurity features ng app. After that, hopefully within the week ma-launch na siya,” Ople said in a Malacañang statement.

“Kaunting hintay na lang po. Kami po ay nakikinig sa inyo. Alam naming na napakalaking bagay ‘yung OEC. So, ginagawa po naming lahat para ma-address itong issue na ito with the use of technology. So, abangan niyo na lang po. Kaunting pasensya pa po pero malapit na ang ating launch,” she added.

Ople said the President is happy with the new digital app for OFWs to address challenges involving the OEC.

“And ang bilin lang niya tiyakin daw ng department na walang babayaran ang ating mga manggagawang migrante, ‘yung ating mga OFWs, sa paggamit nung mobile app, at pag-download at pagkuha ng OFW Pass,” Ople added.

Ople also said the mobile application is for free.

“Ang sabi nga ni Pangulo, kumpara naman doon sa sakripisyo at dangal na dinadala rin ng ating mga OFWs sa ating ‘Inang Bayan’ sabi niya, and of course, the dollar remittances. And sila ‘yung economic lifeline ng so many households across the archipelago,” Ople said.

“So sabi niya gawin niyong libre ‘yan kasi it’s one way for us to honor our modern-day heroes,” she added.

The new app contains the OFW Pass, a digital and secure version of the OEC, which serves as the digital identity of OFWs.