Marcos says still a lot to be done to address labor issues

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said he was elated by the May 2023 Labor Force Survey which showed that unemployment and underemployment rates in the country are now in single digits.

“Well, ang una talagang priority sa atin is maghanap ng trabaho. Kaya’t lahat naman ng ating ginagawa sa ekonomiya ay para mabigyan hindi lamang ‘yung underemployed na klase na trabaho kundi ‘yung magandang trabaho na may future, may benefits… Kaya’t nakakatuwa naman dahan-dahan ay umaakyat ‘yung numero ng employed dito sa Pilipinas,” Marcos said during a media interview after the Philippine Army Officer Candidate Course graduation ceremony in Taguig City.

“Ang sinimulan namin last year ng 17 percent halos ang unemployment rate. Ngayon, mga 6 percent na lang. Kaya’t iyon pa rin, iyon pa rin ang… puno’t dulo nitong lahat ay trabaho talaga,” he added.

In a statement released on Saturday, Marcos noted that there must be a continuous economic activity to generate jobs which would in turn create growth and development in the country.

“Kailangan magkaroon ng economic activity para magkaroon ng trabaho ang ating mga kababayan. And slowly, slowly. Hindi naman basta’t sinabi natin, mangyayari. Kaliangan marami pa tayong kailangan talagang gawin,” Marcos stated.

“The bureaucracy, the economy are complicated systems that we have introduced in terms of policy, in terms of digitalization, in terms of the new skills and processes that we want to adopt,” he added.

Moreover, the President bared that creating a robust and vibrant economy will entail not only bringing in foreign investments, but also local investments as well.

“Issues that have been raised in terms of making the Philippines a more investor-friendly place. And sometimes ‘pag sinabi nating investor lagi nating iniisip foreign investor. Hindi lamang foreign investor. Iyong local, marami namang local na gustong mag-invest,” Marcos explained.