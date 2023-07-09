Abu Dhabi Crown Prince launches new Childhood Insights Lab

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has launched the new Childhood Insights Lab in Abu Dhabi to enable decision makers and stakeholders to develop policies that promote early years learning and development and social cohesion, while enhancing the quality of services.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Sheikh Khaled has reviewed the lab’s plans and initiatives, which use data-driven storytelling method, a multidisciplinary process that transforms complex childhood data trends into engaging visual narratives.

The lab, developed by the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, collects and analyses cross-sectoral data from 11 Abu Dhabi Government entities on the challenges faced in early childhood.

The derived data trends are then developed into animated content based on real-life scenarios, to be presented to decision-makers and stakeholders in the early years sector.

Data-driven storytelling is gaining popularity among business leaders and decision makers around the world, where it is helping to connect the dots between sophisticated and often complex data analyses to drive targeted action in key focus areas.

Also present in the launch were Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority, Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Executive Council, and Sana Mohamad Suhail, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority.