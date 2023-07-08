Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Dangerous parking causes collision in Abu Dhabi; police issue warning and impose fines up to AED1000

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago

Screen grab from Abu Dhabi Police video/twitter

Abu Dhabi Police issued a strong warning to drivers after a shocking crash was caught on camera. Stopping or parking in the middle of the road is a serious violation that puts lives at risk.

A video shared by the police shows a white pick-up truck slowly stopping in the middle of the road, surprising other drivers. Two cars narrowly avoided hitting the truck, but then another vehicle crashed into them, causing more collisions.

The police emphasized that drivers should never park in the middle of the road, even in emergencies. Instead, they should find the nearest exit or call for help.

Parking like this can result in a Dh1,000 fine and six traffic black points.

To prevent accidents, drivers should keep a safe distance from other vehicles and avoid distractions like using phones while driving.

Tailgating carries a Dh400 fine and four black points, while activities like using phones or eating can result in a Dh800 fine.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report3 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

car accident

OFW killed in car accident in Saudi Arabia

12 mins ago
Long Mejia

Long Mejia says nothing wrong with ‘sexy dancer’ at NBI Command Conference event

1 hour ago
marcos frasco

Marcos still trusts tourism chief Frasco

1 hour ago
OFWS REUTERSEloisa Lopez

Lawmaker pushes for OFW pension system

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button