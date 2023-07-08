WATCH: Dangerous parking causes collision in Abu Dhabi; police issue warning and impose fines up to AED1000

Abu Dhabi Police issued a strong warning to drivers after a shocking crash was caught on camera. Stopping or parking in the middle of the road is a serious violation that puts lives at risk.

بثت #شرطة_أبوظبي بالتعاون مع مركز المتابعة والتحكم وضمن مبادرة “لكم التعليق” فيديو لخطورة التوقف في وسط الطريق والانشغال أثناء القيادة #لكم_التعليق#الانشغال_بغير_الطريق pic.twitter.com/lwpj8wqhFu — شرطة أبوظبي (@ADPoliceHQ) July 7, 2023

A video shared by the police shows a white pick-up truck slowly stopping in the middle of the road, surprising other drivers. Two cars narrowly avoided hitting the truck, but then another vehicle crashed into them, causing more collisions.

The police emphasized that drivers should never park in the middle of the road, even in emergencies. Instead, they should find the nearest exit or call for help.

Parking like this can result in a Dh1,000 fine and six traffic black points.

To prevent accidents, drivers should keep a safe distance from other vehicles and avoid distractions like using phones while driving.

Tailgating carries a Dh400 fine and four black points, while activities like using phones or eating can result in a Dh800 fine.