Three men apprehended for gold theft worth Dhs1.1 million in Ajman

Ajman Police’s security teams successfully apprehended three individuals within just 12 hours for stealing gold jewelry from the Gold Market in Ajman.

Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi, Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) at Ajman Police, revealed that the operations room received a report about the theft of gold jewelry worth Dhs1.1 million, along with Dhs40,000 in cash from a gold shop.

Upon arriving at the scene, it was discovered that the shop owner had neglected to activate the alarm bell connected to the central operations room.

Consequently, a CID security team was assigned the task of identifying and capturing the burglars.

Despite their attempts to deceive the police by wearing facemasks and frequently changing their clothes, the investigative team managed to identify the culprits through a thorough search and investigation.

The first suspect, identified as A.G., was located in Sharjah and was apprehended in collaboration with the Sharjah Police.

The second suspect, known as T.D., was captured in the Rumaila area of Ajman.

The mastermind behind the theft, identified as S.A., was arrested in the new industrial area of Ajman.

During questioning, the suspects confessed to their involvement in the theft and revealed that they had scattered and divided the stolen items to mislead the police.

The entire loot, valued at Dhs1.1 million, along with the Dhs40,000 in cash, was successfully recovered. Lieutenant Colonel Ahmed Saeed Al Nuaimi commended the expertise, skills, and efficiency of the detectives involved, as well as their swift actions in conducting the search and investigation. Their exceptional work allowed for the prompt arrest of the burglars and the complete recovery of the stolen goods.