PH ranks 1st as most gender-equal country in Asia

The Philippines has remained in its position as the leading Asian country in closing the gender gap, according to the recently released 2023 Global Gender Gap Index Report by the World Economic Forum.

In a statement released on Monday, the Philippine Commission on Women (PCW) said the Philippines has achieved 79.1 percent gender parity and is ranked 16th out of 146 countries globally, climbing three notches from its previous standing.

Among its neighboring countries, the Philippines remains the second-best in East Asia and Pacific region, surpassed only by New Zealand. It also stands out as the only Asian country within the top twenty tier, with Singapore following closely at the 49th position.

Moreover, the PCW stressed that further actions are necessary to address the remaining gaps. It expressed hope that the ranking will later translate into the passing of more policies that will effectively uphold the human rights of all individuals, particularly those of women and girls.

“Continued efforts and commitment are essential to achieve true gender equality and ensure the well-being and empowerment of all,” it wrote.

Further, the PCW bared that it eyes a steady increase in women’s political participation and representation, along with the assurance of equal and equitable treatment for women and girls in their pursuit of education, prioritization of women’s health, and expansion of women’s economic opportunities.