Marcos still trusts tourism chief Frasco

President Bongbong Marcos says that he still trusts Tourism Secretary Christina Frasco despite the fiasco hounding the ‘Love the Philippines’ tourism campaign.

“I spoke to her… Nakita ko naman mabilis ang galaw niya. She terminated the contracts that were in question,” Marcos said in an interview.

The tourism slogan drew flak after its ad agency DDB Philippines used stock footage from other countries in its mood video intended for internal stakeholders.

Marcos said that Frasco was able to contain the situation and place it under control.

“She has also since then put under review all of the other contracts that were in the pipeline,” Marcos said.

“She has it under control, she knows what to do, what she has done so far inspires confidence that she will fix the problem and that the campaign of ‘Love the Philippines’ will be as successful as we hope for it to be,” the chief executive added.

Frasco said that the DOT will be sticking with the tourism slogan despite the controversy.

“As DDB Philippines has publicly apologized, taken full responsibility, and admitted in no uncertain terms, that non-original materials were used in their AVP, reflecting an abject failure to comply with their obligation/s under the contract and a direct contravention with the DOT’s objectives for the enhanced tourism branding, the DOT hereby exercises its right to proceed with termination proceedings against its contract with DDB,” the DOT said in a statement.