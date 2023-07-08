Long Mejia says nothing wrong with ‘sexy dancer’ at NBI Command Conference event

Comedian Long Mejia, who was also among the performers and invited guest at the controversial command conference of the National Bureau of Investigation, said that there is nothing wrong with the viral sexy dancing performance.

“Sexy na masagwa? Hindi, wala akong nakitang ganu’n. Kasi sinasayaw nila sa national TV ‘yan e. Napapanood ‘yan e,” Long said in an interview with GMA News.

“Wala akong nakitang masagwa sa sayaw nila,” Long added.

Long said that the dancer only did her part as an entertainer.

Long said that they were not paid for the event because a close friend of his asked a favor for them to entertain the guests.

“Ako po ay nakahandang tumitig sa harap ng camera, wala pong anumang singko na natanggap doon dahil meron lang po akong tinatanaw na malaking utang na loob sa isang kaibigan,” Long said.