Lawmaker pushes for OFW pension system

A lawmaker has filed a bill at the House of Representatives seeking to create a pension system for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs).

Kabayan Representative Ron Salo filed House Bill 8574 was filed on Tuesday, July 4 seeking to create an exclusive pension system for OFWs.

“In our consultations with OFWs in different parts of the world, it has become apparent that the establishment of a unique pension system for OFWs is one of their most enduring and urgent aspirations,” Salo said.

The lawmaker said that the current set up under the Social Security System (SSS) does not resonate with OFWs.

Under the proposed bill, the OFW pension system is mandated to make guidelines for OFWs’ retirement benefits, monthly pension, death benefits, permanent disability benefits and funeral benefits.

“The proposed system is empowered under the bill to provide other benefits for as long as it is financially viable,” the bill added.

The pension system will be handled by a board of trustees composed of the secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers as ex-officio chairman, the secretary of the Department of Finance as ex-officio vice chairman, the administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration as ex-officio member, the system’s president, and one representative each from the following: land-based overseas workers, sea-based overseas workers, the manning sector, the recruitment agency sector, and the actuarial or finance industry.