DFA chief to fly to Jakarta for ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting

Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) Secretary Enrique Manalo is set to fly to Indonesia next week to participate in the 56th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and Related Meetings.

The meeting will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia on July 11 to 14.

In a statement released on Friday, the DFA said the ASEAN Foreign Ministers are expected to discuss ASEAN’s Community Building efforts, including Indonesia’s priorities as ASEAN Chair for 2023 under the theme, “ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth,” as well as ASEAN’s external relations. The Foreign Ministers are also expected to exchange views on regional and international issues.

Manalo will highlight the Philippines’ priorities in ASEAN-led bodies such as the ASEAN Plus Three (APT), East Asia Summit (EAS), and ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF), and in meetings with ASEAN’s Dialogue Partners.

Moreover, Manalo will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts on the sidelines of the various meetings.

Aside from the 56th AMM, Manalo will attend the following Foreign Minister-level meetings and engagements: