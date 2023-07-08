Aspiring OFW allegedly raped by recruiter’s son

An aspiring overseas Filipino worker was allegedly raped by the son of her recruiter in Quezon City, according to the Philippine National Police.

In an Inquirer report, the Quezon City Police District (QCPD) identified Nicojake Abool, 34, as the man who supposedly raped the OFW last Friday.

The victim was applying for work in Saudi Arabia through the suspect’s mother.

The victim and another friend reportedly agreed to drink with Abool before the rape happened.

“After a while, the victim felt dizzy and went to the comfort room while her co-applicant left her. Then and there, Abool took advantage of the situation, motivated by lust and lewd raped the victim,” Police Station 4 commander Lt. Col. Jerry Castillo said in a statement.

The victim was able to get help from a former colleague and sought the help of the authorities,

“The suspect will be charged for rape before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office,” Castillo said.