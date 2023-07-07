Marcos enacts Debt Forgiveness Law for 610k farmers

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has taken a significant step towards alleviating the burden of debt for farmers by enacting a new law under the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program.

The law, known as the Republic Act 11953 New Agrarian Emancipation Act (NAEA), aims to provide social justice for farmers by relieving them of long-standing debts.

During the signing ceremony, President Marcos, who also serves as the agriculture chief, emphasized the importance of assisting farmers beyond land distribution.

He stated, “Helping farmers goes beyond giving them lands to till, but to freeing them of debts.”

The law forgives all unpaid amortizations, including interests and surcharges, for awarded lands, benefiting a total of 610,054 Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries (ARBs), according to Marcos.

The Department of Agrarian Reform, as quoted by The STAR, reported that the law will condone a staggering P57.56 billion in unpaid amortizations from the principal debt incurred by over 600,000 ARBs cultivating 1.173 million hectares of land nationwide.

Additionally, the government will assume the obligation of the ARBs to pay just compensation to landowners, amounting to P206.5 million under the Voluntary Land Transfer or Direct Payment schemes, benefiting 10,201 ARBs.

President Marcos acknowledged that the distribution of land titles to ARBs is just the initial step toward genuine agrarian emancipation.

He stressed the need to provide credit facilities, support services, farm inputs, equipment, and facilities, and construct more farm-to-market roads.

These measures, he believes, will lead to sustainable farms and increased income for farmers. The president assured continued government support for farmers in this regard.

The Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program, initially implemented during the time of the late President Corazon Aquino, aimed to revitalize the agricultural sector by redistributing private and public agricultural lands to farmers.

However, the program faced challenges, leaving farmers without the necessary capital and support services to make the land profitable.

Rep. Joey Sarte Salceda highlighted the issue, stating that CARP lands had seen a significant decline in agricultural productivity due to the lack of support services and limited capital or entrepreneurship among farmer-beneficiaries.

Despite accounting for 10% of the country’s gross domestic product annually, farmers and fisherfolk remain the two poorest sectors in Philippine society.

While the debt forgiveness law is seen as a step in the right direction, Sonny Africa, executive director at the local nonprofit IBON Foundation, considered it a “belated and imperfect correction of a long-standing defect of agrarian reform.”

Africa also expressed skepticism about the government’s emphasis on “condoning” over P58 billion in arrears, stating that it is unlikely to collect these funds due to the impoverished conditions faced by farmers.

President Marcos’s enactment of the debt forgiveness law is expected to bring relief to thousands of farmers burdened by long-standing debts and marks a significant move towards achieving social justice for the agricultural sector.