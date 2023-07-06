Woman in Dubai arrested for stabbing lover’s wife with fruit knife

An Indian woman has been apprehended in Dubai after attacking her lover’s wife with a fruit knife, resulting in her sentencing to two years in jail, according to Abu Dhabi newspaper The National.

The incident unfolded when the 38-year-old woman decided to inform the wife about her 15-year relationship with her husband. During the confrontation, the wife was unexpectedly stabbed twice in the back, sustaining 4cm wounds, as she was embraced by the other woman.

The assault, which occurred in October, was halted by the husband and their daughter, who promptly contacted the police.

The wife was promptly transported to a hospital and is currently in stable condition. The perpetrator, in her statement to the police, claimed that her intention was to scare the wife rather than cause harm. However, multiple knives were discovered in her possession by the authorities.

According to the attacker’s testimony, the affair began in India and persisted upon relocating to Dubai, where they resided in a rented apartment in Sharjah.

She disclosed that she had informed her lover of her plans to meet his family and reveal their affair two hours before the incident. His response was to discourage her from coming and abruptly end the conversation.

The convicted woman has filed an appeal, and the case has been transferred to a Court of Appeal, with the first hearing scheduled for July 26.

Meanwhile, the victim’s lawyer has requested the court to order the attacker to pay Dh51,000 (approximately Php770,000) in compensation and has also raised the possibility of a civil lawsuit seeking a higher amount.