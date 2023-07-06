Lawmaker proposes dedicated pension system for Overseas Filipino Workers

A new bill has been filed in the House of Representatives to establish a social security system exclusively designed for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Kabayan Representative Ron Salo introduced House Bill 8574 on July 4, responding to the pressing and enduring aspiration of OFWs worldwide.

According to Salo, consultations with OFWs across different regions revealed that a unique pension system tailored to their needs is a top priority.

While OFWs can become voluntary members of the existing Social Security System through specific schemes, the bill’s explanatory note emphasizes that this approach doesn’t fully resonate with the OFW community.

The proposed system outlined in the bill aims to provide comprehensive guidelines for various retirement benefits, including monthly pensions, death benefits, permanent disability benefits, and funeral benefits for OFWs. The system would also have the authority to offer additional benefits as long as they remain financially sustainable.

To ensure effective governance, the bill stipulates that the system will be directed and administered by a board of trustees.

The board will consist of the ex-officio chairman, the Secretary of the Department of Migrant Workers; the ex-officio vice chairman, the Secretary of the Department of Finance; the ex-officio member, the administrator of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration; the system’s president; and representatives from land-based overseas workers, sea-based overseas workers, the manning sector, the recruitment agency sector, and the actuarial or finance industry.

The proposed bill aims to address the unique needs of OFWs by establishing a dedicated pension system that better aligns with their aspirations and provides them with essential financial security during retirement.

The bill will undergo further deliberation and review in the legislative process.

(Source: House of Representatives)