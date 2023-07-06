Gold prices drop in Dubai as investors brace for possible interest rate increase

Gold prices witnessed a decline in the UAE’s bullion market on Thursday morning, reflecting the global trend as yellow metal prices slipped after the release of minutes from the US Federal Reserve’s June meeting.

The data from the Dubai Jewellery Group indicated a drop in prices across various categories of gold.

At the opening of the markets on Thursday morning, the price of 24K gold in Dubai was recorded at Dh232.25 per gram, slightly lower than the Dh233 per gram noted at the close of Wednesday’s trading. Similarly, 22K, 21K, and 18K gold also witnessed a decrease, opening at Dh215, Dh208.25, and Dh178.5 per gram, respectively.

The decline in gold prices was influenced by the global market, with spot gold trading at $1,918.59 per ounce.

Investors were closely monitoring a series of US economic data that could have an impact on the Federal Reserve’s decision regarding interest rates, as gold prices are sensitive to rising rates, which increase the cost of holding non-yielding bullion.