Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police cracks down on traffic offenders: vehicles seized for exceeding Dh6,000 in fines

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago

File photo

In a bid to clamp down on traffic violations and bolster road safety, Dubai Police has implemented stringent impoundment rules, taking a hardline stance against motorists with excessive traffic fines.

As of now, vehicle owners accumulating fines exceeding Dh6,000 will find their vehicles seized by authorities until the outstanding fines are settled.

Under the new regulations, vehicle owners must fulfill specific conditions in order to secure the release of their impounded vehicles.

The primary requirement is the full payment of all fines associated with their traffic file.

Additionally, they must rectify the violation or address the underlying cause that led to the impoundment. Dubai Police reserves the right to impose further conditions as deemed necessary.

Failure to claim the impounded vehicle within the designated impoundment period will result in a daily fee of Dh50 for each day beyond the expiration date.

This strict penalty serves as a deterrent, urging vehicle owners to promptly settle their fines and retrieve their impounded vehicles without delay.

If a vehicle is impounded for the same offense within one year of a previous impoundment, the duration of the impoundment period will be doubled, not exceeding a maximum of 90 days.

Similarly, the amount required for releasing an impounded vehicle will be doubled if the offense is repeated within one year, with a cap set at Dh200,000.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report5 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Dubai-based young Filipino sensation takes center stage on “The Voice”

9 mins ago
boying remulla

Remulla undergoes surgery but not yet resigning as DOJ chief

46 mins ago
iStock 181874783

Woman in Dubai arrested for stabbing lover’s wife with fruit knife

1 hour ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 07 06T143132.181

DMW promises to improve services of OFW hospital in Pampanga

1 hour ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button