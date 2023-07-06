Dubai Police cracks down on traffic offenders: vehicles seized for exceeding Dh6,000 in fines

In a bid to clamp down on traffic violations and bolster road safety, Dubai Police has implemented stringent impoundment rules, taking a hardline stance against motorists with excessive traffic fines.

As of now, vehicle owners accumulating fines exceeding Dh6,000 will find their vehicles seized by authorities until the outstanding fines are settled.

Under the new regulations, vehicle owners must fulfill specific conditions in order to secure the release of their impounded vehicles.

The primary requirement is the full payment of all fines associated with their traffic file.

Additionally, they must rectify the violation or address the underlying cause that led to the impoundment. Dubai Police reserves the right to impose further conditions as deemed necessary.

Failure to claim the impounded vehicle within the designated impoundment period will result in a daily fee of Dh50 for each day beyond the expiration date.

This strict penalty serves as a deterrent, urging vehicle owners to promptly settle their fines and retrieve their impounded vehicles without delay.

If a vehicle is impounded for the same offense within one year of a previous impoundment, the duration of the impoundment period will be doubled, not exceeding a maximum of 90 days.

Similarly, the amount required for releasing an impounded vehicle will be doubled if the offense is repeated within one year, with a cap set at Dh200,000.