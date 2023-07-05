UAE approves establishment of Ministry of Investment

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai has greenlighted the establishment of a Ministry of Investment during a cabinet meeting.

In a tweet on Monday, Sheikh Mohammed said the new ministry eyes to maintain the country’s stand as a “global destination for investment.”

“The aim of the new ministry is to develop the country’s investment vision, stimulate the investment environment internally, and continuously enhance the competitiveness of our procedures and legislation to ensure that the country remains a global destination for investment and a major player in the global investment movement,” Sheikh Mohammed wrote.

Moreover, His Highness also announced the appointment of Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as the new Chairperson of the National Center for Education Quality.

“Today, in the Council of Ministers, we also approved the appointment of Her Highness Sheikha Maryam bint Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as Chairperson of the National Center for Education Quality, which will work to establish an evaluation and monitoring system for education in the country, follow up on the quality of outputs, and set targets and outputs for all stages and types of education in the country to ensure raising the quality of education and equipping our human resources for the future,” Sheikh Mohammed stated.

“We are optimistic about Sheikha Maryam joining the educational system team in the country under the supervision of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, and we are optimistic about distinguished national educational outcomes, God willing,” he added.

ترأست اليوم اجتماعاً لمجلس الوزراء بقصر الوطن بأبوظبي.. أقررنا خلاله مجموعة من القرارات المهمة وكان أولها وبتوجيهات أخي رئيس الدولة حفظه الله اعتماد إنشاء وزارة للاستثمار في الدولة ضمن الهيكل الحكومي الاتحادي وتعيين محمد حسن السويدي وزيراً للاستثمار في الدولة .

هدف الوزارة… pic.twitter.com/I8lkfBHj10 — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) July 3, 2023

Among other measures approved were the updated national energy strategy, national strategy for hydrogen, national policy for electric vehicles, and the first national license for self-driving vehicles on the country’s roads, which was granted to the specialized WeRide company.

Further, the Council of Ministers also approved the establishment of the Financial Stability Council and amendments to the Law on Combating Human Trafficking.

“The UAE never tolerates this type of crime, and its humanitarian and civil stance stems from solid principles and values ​​that have not changed since its establishment,” Sheikh Mohammed concluded.