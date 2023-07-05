Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Twitter says users must be verified to access TweetDeck

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos1 hour ago

Twitter has announced that users will soon need to be verified to access the TweetDeck.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Twitter noted that the change will take effect in 30 days.

“Note, in 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck,” it wrote.

According to a Reuters report, TweetDeck, which until now was free for all Twitter users, allows people to organize the accounts they follow into different columns to easily monitor content.

The product is widely used by businesses and news organizations, and the move to charge for TweetDeck could bring a revenue boost to Twitter, which has struggled to retain advertising revenue under billionaire Elon Musk’s ownership.

