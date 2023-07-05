Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Pope Francis lauds UAE’s role in promoting peace, tolerance

Courtesy of: Emirates News Agency

His Holiness Pope Francis, Head of the Catholic Church, has commended the United Arab Emirates and its role in spreading a culture of peace, tolerance, and coexistence both regionally and globally.

In a statement released on Monday, Pope Francis said: “The greatness of any country is not measured solely by its wealth, but by its substantial role in spreading the values of peace, brotherhood, coexistence, and defending them.”

Pope Francis also lauded UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s commitment to supporting international peace and tolerance efforts, combating diseases worldwide, and disseminating the principles of the “Document on Human Fraternity” through tangible initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the underprivileged.

“I remember with great joy and gratitude my trip to the UAE in 2019 and the warm welcome I received. I was deeply impressed by the generosity and hospitality that your dear country showed me. In my speech in Abu Dhabi, I said that this country’s investments are being made not only in the extraction of the earth’s resources, but also in those of the heart, in the education of young people,” His Holiness stated.

“I greatly appreciate the commitment of the UAE and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed to building the future and shaping an open identity capable of overcoming the temptation to close in on oneself and become rigid. I also appreciate their support for international efforts for peace and tolerance because investing in culture promotes the decline of hatred and contributes to the growth of civilization and prosperity,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis described the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) as an urgent appeal to address the environmental crisis, expressing his hope that the UAE’s efforts to host the conference in Expo City Dubai this November will succeed in providing solutions.

