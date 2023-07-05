Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PAGASA announces start of El Niño

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: World Meteorological Organization

State weather bureau PAGASA has announced the start of the El Niño season in the Tropical Pacific and its effects are now expected in the Philippines.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, PAGASA said it has upgraded its warning status from El Niño Alert to El Niño Advisory.

The agency noted that the current El Niño is “weak” but shows signs of strengthening in the coming months.

“Isipin niyo po na ‘yung El Niño ay galing sa Pacific pero ‘yung hangin na dumadating, ‘yun ‘yung nararamdaman natin, na kulang ang dalang tubig,” Department of Science and Technology Secretary Renato Solidum Jr. said during the press conference.

According to the World Meteorological Organization, El Niño “is a naturally occurring climate pattern associated with warming of the ocean surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean. It occurs on average every two to seven years, and episodes usually last nine to 12 months.”

“Yung tinitignan po natin is na-satisfy na yung April-May-June na tinatawag na Oceanic Niño Index na 0.5°C na kung saan El Niño is present in the Tropical Pacific,” PAGASA climate monitoring and prediction section chief Annalisa Solis stated.

“Pagdating po ng October-November-December-January 2024, dyan po natin unti-unti nakikita yung potential na magiging epekto ng El Niño,” Solis added.

To recall, PAGASA issued an El Niño Alert in May after forecasts revealed that the phenomenon may emerge in the next three months at 80 percent probability and may last until the first quarter of next year.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. also called for the creation of a team that would focus on mitigating the effects of El Niño.

