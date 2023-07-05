DFA: No repatriation request from Filipinos in France amid riots

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has reported that no Filipino in France has requested to be repatriated despite the ongoing riots in the country.

In an interview with Super Radyo dzBB, DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said he talked to Philippine Ambassador to France Junever Mahilum-West and the latter noted that Filipinos in France are staying away from the violent protests.

“Sabi niya kahapon, safe naman ‘yung conditions sa Paris at sa ibang lugar,” De Vega said.

“Ang mga Pilipino marurunong naman umiwas sa mga away,” he added.

De Vega bared that there are 26,000 Filipinos legally in France, and there might be twice this number if the undocumented Filipinos are counted in.

“Maayos naman at sumusunod sila sa payo ng mayor at ng ating embassy,” De Vega stated.

“Walang nagpaparinig na gusto magpa-repatriate,” he added.

To recall, the protests in France started on Tuesday following the fatal shooting by police of Nahel Merzouk, a French 17-year-old of Algerian descent, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. The protests were turned into rioting and spread across the country throughout the week.

