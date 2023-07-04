RTA awards contract for Garn Al Sabkha project

The Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has awarded a contract for Garn Al Sabkha Street Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project to keep pace with the thriving profile of the city and accommodate the needs of urban development and population growth.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Dubai Media Office has released a video of the project.

“RTA Dubai has awarded a contract for Garn Al Sabkha Street Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road Intersection Improvement Project,” it wrote.

“The scope of the project covers the construction of 4 bridges, spanning 3,000 meters capable of carrying 17,600 vehicles per hour. The project has an AED374 million budget,” it added.

His Excellency Mattar Al Tayer, Director General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of RTA said: “This project is part of a larger initiative to improve Garn Al Sabkha Street Corridor; that connects Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Roads. Its goal is to guarantee that traffic flows smoothly between Sheikh Zayed Road, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, First Al Khail Street, and Al Asayel Street.”

“Once completed, the project will reduce transit distance and time by 40% for traffic heading from Garn Al Sabkha Street to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road in the direction of Al Qusais and Sharjah, reducing peak hour journey time from 20 minutes to just 12 minutes. It will also reduce the journey time by 70% for vehicles from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road rightward to Al Yalayis Road in the direction of Jebel Ali Port from 21 minutes to 7 minutes,” he added.

Al Tayer noted that four bridges are being built as part of the project. The first is a 960-metre bridge at the intersection of Garn Al Sabkha Street and Al Asayel Street which can handle 8,000 vehicles per hour in both directions and facilitates a smooth traffic flow between Sheikh Zayed Road and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road. The second is a 660-metre bridge of two lanes serving traffic from Garn Al Sabkha Street westwards heading to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road northwards in the direction of Al Qusais and Sharjah which can handle 3,200 vehicles per hour.

Meanwhile, the third is a two-lane 700-metre bridge that streamline the traffic flow and eliminate the overlapping traffic from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road heading northward to Al Yalayis Road in the direction of Jebel Ali Port. The bridge can accommodate 3,200 vehicles per hour. The fourth is a two-lane bridge spanning 680 metres long that would ensure smooth traffic flow and prevent the overlapping traffic from Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road to the service road leading to Dubai Production City. The bridge has a capacity of 3,200 vehicles per hour.

Moreover, the project scope includes 7 kilometres of roadwork, enhancing surface intersections on the service road running parallel to Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, as well as street lighting, traffic signals and systems, rainwater drainage networks, and irrigation system networks.

Garn Al Sabkha Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Roads Intersection Improvement Project is part of RTA’s master plan to upgrade strategic road corridors to the East and the West to help strengthen Dubai’s transportation system, service an array of developmental projects on both sides of the roads and accommodate both current and future traffic volumes.