PH Senate President pushes for additional P100 wage hike amid high cost of water, electricity

Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri said an additional P100 for Filipino workers is needed amid the rising cost of basic goods.

According to a Philstar report, the senator welcomed the decision of the regional wage board for the National Capital Region to approve the P40 daily wage hike but noted that the increase was not enough.

“Definitely we need at least P100 increase per day to make a big impact on the labor force. P40 cannot even buy one kilo of rice,” Zubiri said.

“My take is that we need at least P100 pesos (more) on top of the P40 minimum wage hike,” he added.

Zubiri bared that an “across-the-board” increase for workers in other regions is also necessary to help minimum wage earners keep up with the high cost of water and electricity.

“What is the difference between the laborers in Mindanao with the laborers in Manila? When the price of rice is the same, electricity is even more expensive, the cost of living is also expensive,” Zubiri stated.

“By the time they get their salaries, the P40 increase would have already been cut down by payments to SSS, Pag-ibig and Philhealth. So, they don’t really feel the change at all. We need to increase that,” he explained.

The approved P40 wage hike is set to take effect on July 16 and is seen to directly benefit approximately 1.1 million minimum wage earners in Metro Manila as per the Department of Labor and Employment.

