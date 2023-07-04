Marcos vows anew to address housing backlog in PH

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has renewed his administration’s commitment to address the housing backlog in the Philippines.

In a statement released on Monday, Marcos said the goal is to build one million houses each year until the end of his term as president.

“Layunin po ng programang ito na magpatayo ng mga pabahay na malapit sa mga mahahalagang pasilidad na kinakailangan para sa mas produktibong pamumuhay,” Marcos said, adding that the goal is to build one million houses each year until the end of his term as president,” Marcos said during the inspection of the Crystal Peak States project in San Fernando, Pampanga.

“Maraming pamilyang Pilipino ang siguradong makikinabang sa mga komportable, abot-kaya, at ligtas na pabahay na ito,” he added.

Marcos noted that the national government is working with local government units in the country, from Luzon to Visayas and Mindanao, to achieve the government’s housing target.

“Magtulungan po tayo. Pairalin natin ang bayanihan sa lahat ng oras. Ito ang susi sa sama-sama nating pag-ahon mula sa pagsubok na ating kinahaharap,” he said.

The Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development leads the implementation of the Pambansang Pabahay, which aims to address the 6.5 million housing backlog in the country.

So far, the housing agency has signed over 150 memoranda of understanding under the program, which will be carried out in 28 locations across the Philippines.