Int’l banks forecast stronger economic growth for UAE

The United Arab Emirates’ economy is poised for stronger growth, recovery, and prosperity in the second half of this year, according to international institutions and banks.

In a statement released on Sunday, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank recognized the UAE’s economy’s durability in the face of global geopolitical turmoil and adverse economic conditions, therefore verifying the success of the UAE leadership’s forward-looking vision.

“The UAE is poised for positive economic growth as it is projected to achieve a 3.6 percent increase in its gross domestic product this year, driven by robust domestic activity,” the IMF said.

According to IMF’s 2022 Article IV assessment, the UAE’s economy is expected to maintain its upward trajectory in 2023, following an impressive growth rate of 7.9 percent in 2022, benefiting from sustained tourism activity and higher capital expenditure.

On the other hand, the World Bank has projected that the real GDP of the UAE will grow by 2.8 percent this year, as the non-oil sector is expected to achieve strong growth of 4.8 percent, driven by robust domestic demand, particularly in tourism, real estate, construction, transportation, and manufacturing sectors.

In a press conference held in Dubai recently to announce the new World Bank Gulf Economic Update titled, “The Health and Economic Burden of Non-Communicable Diseases in the GCC”, bank officials noted that the current account balance in the UAE is expected to rise to 11.7 percent this year as well. It also expects to achieve a surplus in public finances of 6.2 percent.

Meanwhile, the Central Bank of the UAE bared that: “For 2023, growth has been revised down by 0.6 percentage points to 3.3%, reflecting oil production cuts agreed among OPEC+ members. The non-oil sector is expected to continue to support aggregate output, albeit at a more modest pace compared to 2022.”

For its part, the S&P Global UAE Purchasing Managers’ Index, a composite indicator designed to give an accurate overview of operating conditions in the non-oil private sector economy, has posted 55.5 in May, indicating a robust improvement in the sector’s performance. Despite dropping from 56.6 in April to a three-month low, the index remained above the 50.0 no-change mark and its long-run average.