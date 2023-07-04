Happy Fourth of July from Al Maya Group

Al Maya Group warmly extends its heartfelt wishes to all on the United States of America (USA)’s Independence Day on Fourth of July. This Independence Day, Al Maya Group promises to continue its steadfast commitment to its partnership with the USA. The nation has developed into a powerful one.

Furthermore, the USA has a diverse culture, a large population with a wide range of backgrounds, and a strong economy. Over the years, the USA has consistently achieved notable successes. We congratulate the USA and are committed to ongoing support and collaboration with this great nation.

To commemorate our partnership, we partnered with SMKTS, a leading importer of high-quality agricultural products and launched a vibrant assortment of USA potatoes, as tasty as they are nutritious. From Purple Potatoes to Red Potatoes to Yellow Potatoes to Russet Potatoes; each item offers a delightful culinary experience, elevating the flavours of countless dishes. The USA is renowned for its commitment to agricultural excellence and stringent quality standards.

Our partnership with esteemed American farmers allows us to bring these exceptional potato varieties to discerning consumers and businesses worldwide. Each potato type boasts distinct characteristics, offering a delightful range of options to suit every palate and recipe.

Happy Fourth of July from the Al Maya Group!