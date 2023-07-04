DOT probes ‘stock footage’ in tourism video

The Department of Tourism (DOT) said it is now investigating its new “Love the Philippines” tourism campaign video released last week, following allegations of the use of foreign stock footage taken from the internet.

In a statement released on Monday, Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said: “The Department of Tourism (DOT) is in solidarity with our fellow Filipinos in expressing our outrage and extreme disappointment at the use of non-original/stock footage purporting to be scenes from the Philippines in the audio visual presentation (AVP) prepared, produced, and published by DDB Philippines as a component of the launch of the enhanced tourism branding campaign for the country.”

This, after social media users found that various shots used in the campaign video featured locations in other countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, the United Arab Emirates, Switzerland and Sri Lanka.

Meanwhile, advertising agency Doyle, Dane and Bernbach (DDB) Philippines publicly apologized for the “unfortunate oversight on our agency’s part.”

“The use of foreign stock footage in a campaign promoting the Philippines is highly inappropriate, and contradictory to the DOT’s objectives,” it added.

DDB Group Philippines won the bidding process for the new tourism campaign. Frasco noted that the DOT will now discontinue its contract with DDB after its failure to comply with their obligation/s under the contract.

“As DDB Philippines has publicly apologized, taken full responsibility, and admitted in no uncertain terms, that non-original materials were used in their AVP, reflecting an abject failure to comply with their obligation/s under the contract and a direct contravention with the DOT’s objectives for the enhanced tourism branding, the DOT hereby exercises its right to proceed with termination proceedings against its contract with DDB,” Frasco explained.

The promotional video has been pulled from the DOT’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.

“The Department of Tourism remains fully committed to developing and promoting the Philippines as a powerhouse of natural wonders, culture and heritage, and a fount of warmth and hospitality which is a source of great love and pride for all Filipinos,” Frasco concluded.

The new slogan replaced “It’s More Fun in the Philippines.”