UAE calls for calm in France amid violent protests

Tricia Gajitos14 hours ago

The UAE has expressed its full solidarity with the French Republic, stressing the importance of restoring calm, de-escalation, and respect for the rules and principles of law in France.

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its confidence in France’s ability to overcome current events, stating that France is regarded as a model country in prioritizing the interests of its citizens.

The Ministry also emphasized the UAE’s position in support of stability and security in France and the broader region and urged the protection of civil facilities and state institutions.

To recall, the protests in France started on Tuesday following the fatal shooting by police of Nahel Merzouk, a French 17-year-old of Algerian descent, in the Paris suburb of Nanterre. The protests were turned into rioting and spread across the country throughout the week.

