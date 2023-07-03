Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Phivolcs says Mayon volcano now in ‘ICU’ over intense activities

Courtesy of: Philippine Information Agency

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology said more activities are being recorded over Mayon Volcano with its resident meteorologist calling it in intensive care.

“Overall, maaari nating ikumpara ang Mayon na nasa ICU, hindi nag i-improve pero hindi rin nag-dedeteriorate,” Dr. Paul Karson Alanis said in an interview with ABS-CBN News.

Phivolcs has recorded 295 rockfall events, 3 volcanic earthquakes, 2 dome-collapse pyroclastic density currents (PDC) that lasted 2 minutes and 2 lava front collapse PDC in the last 24 hour monitoring.

Mayon also emitted 962 tons of sulfur dioxide in the past 24 hours.

Phivolcs advised residents living in the 7 to 8-kilometer extended danger zone of Mayon Volcano to evacuate anytime should the situation escalate or when the alert level would be raised to 4.

