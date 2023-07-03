Mexican mayor marries a reptile

A mayor of a small southern Mexico town has entered holy matrimony with a female reptile in a traditional rite to bring good fortune to his people.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Victor Hugo Sosa, mayor of San Pedro Huamelula, a town of Indigenous Chontal people in the Tehuantepec isthmus of Mexico, took as his betrothed a reptile named Alicia Adriana, re-enacting an ancestral ritual.

“Fulfilling our customs and traditions, I thank with much love to all those who participate in our parties and who highlight, the seaweed, Turks, black Christians, knights, muletas and of course all the citizenship of our people, another year in which in the company of my able we fulfill by continuing to preserve what our ancestors inherited,” Sosa wrote.

“Long live San Pedro Hamelula. Long live Saint Peter the Apostle. Long live our customs and traditions,” he added.

According to an Agence France-Presse report, the reptile is a caiman, an alligator-like marsh dweller endemic to Mexico and Central America.

Sosa swore to be true to what local lore calls “the princess girl.”

“I accept responsibility because we love each other. That is what is important. You can’t have a marriage without love… I yield to marriage with the princess girl,” Sosa said during the ritual.

Marriage between a man and a female caiman has happened in the place for 230 years to commemorate the day when two Indigenous groups came to peace, with a marriage.

Tradition has it that frictions were overcome when a Chontal king, embodied these days by the mayor, wedded a princess girl of the Huave Indigenous group, represented by the female alligator.