Dubai adds 26,953 new investors in 1st half of 2023

Brokerage companies at the Dubai Financial Market (DFM) has reported the addition of 26,953 new investor accounts during the first half of 2023.

In a tweet on Saturday, the Dubai Media Office said: “DFM adds 26,953 new investor accounts in the first half of 2023, 48% growth compared to the same period in 2022.”

.@DFMalerts adds 26,953 new investor accounts in the first half of 2023, 48% growth compared to the same period in 2022. pic.twitter.com/BZYc0IjhNh — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) July 1, 2023

According to the DFM, the market has witnessed significant momentum since the announced listing of 10 governmental and semi-governmental companies, including the Dubai Electricity and Water Company, the TECOM Group, and Union Coop, Salik, and Al Ansari, among others.

It noted that the number of new investor accounts at DFM grew significantly by more than 48 percent during the first five months of this year, compared to 18,204 new accounts in the same period last year.

Moreover, the DFM bared that 4,246 new accounts were added in June; 5,349 added in May; 4,246 in April; 6,591 in March; 3,436 in February; and 3,082 in January.