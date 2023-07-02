Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE calls on int’l community to address root causes of intolerance, extremism

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: UAE Embassy

Salem Al Zaabi, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, has called on the international community to address the root causes of intolerance and extremism, including countering disinformation on the internet and social media, during the United Nations Counter-Terrorism (CT) Week.

In a statement released on Saturday, Al Zaabi highlighted the UN Security Council’s unanimous adoption of a resolution, co-penned by the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, on “Tolerance and International Peace and Security”.

“Terrorism is a complex, multi-faceted, and global phenomenon that transcends borders, cultures, and religions, and effectively preventing and countering it requires a multilateral and multi-pronged approach,” Al Zaabi said during the general debate on the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

“We urgently need to address intolerance and extremism more effectively before these behaviors escalate to acts of terrorism and armed conflict. Prevention strategies must be recalibrated to reflect this pressing reality,” he added.

Al Zaabi noted that the resolution is the first of its kind to recognize that hate speech, racism, and extremism can drive the outbreak, escalation, and recurrence of conflict.

Moreover, the UAE hosted a discussion on terrorist groups’ acquisition, weaponization, and deployment of Autonomous and Remotely Operated Systems, which saw the launch of a UAE-sponsored report from the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and Conflict Armament Research.

The UAE also convened a discussion with India on multilateral responses to curb the misuse of digital tools by terrorists. Additionally, it covered the country’s “Cyber Pulse” programme, which raises awareness of cyber threats and increases digital security.

The delegation engaged with other UN Member States and international counter-terrorism partners on critical counter-terrorism topics throughout the CT Week.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

3

OFW DIARIES: Why do Filipinos stay in the UAE?

1 hour ago
twitter

Twitter now requires users to sign in to view tweets

2 hours ago
marcos

Marcos vows improved public transportation systems in PH

2 hours ago
Eddie de Vega

DFA lowers Myanmar alert level status

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button