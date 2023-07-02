UAE calls on int’l community to address root causes of intolerance, extremism

Salem Al Zaabi, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the United Arab Emirates, has called on the international community to address the root causes of intolerance and extremism, including countering disinformation on the internet and social media, during the United Nations Counter-Terrorism (CT) Week.

In a statement released on Saturday, Al Zaabi highlighted the UN Security Council’s unanimous adoption of a resolution, co-penned by the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom, on “Tolerance and International Peace and Security”.

“Terrorism is a complex, multi-faceted, and global phenomenon that transcends borders, cultures, and religions, and effectively preventing and countering it requires a multilateral and multi-pronged approach,” Al Zaabi said during the general debate on the UN Global Counter-Terrorism Strategy.

“We urgently need to address intolerance and extremism more effectively before these behaviors escalate to acts of terrorism and armed conflict. Prevention strategies must be recalibrated to reflect this pressing reality,” he added.

Al Zaabi noted that the resolution is the first of its kind to recognize that hate speech, racism, and extremism can drive the outbreak, escalation, and recurrence of conflict.

Moreover, the UAE hosted a discussion on terrorist groups’ acquisition, weaponization, and deployment of Autonomous and Remotely Operated Systems, which saw the launch of a UAE-sponsored report from the UN Office of Counter-Terrorism and Conflict Armament Research.

The UAE also convened a discussion with India on multilateral responses to curb the misuse of digital tools by terrorists. Additionally, it covered the country’s “Cyber Pulse” programme, which raises awareness of cyber threats and increases digital security.

The delegation engaged with other UN Member States and international counter-terrorism partners on critical counter-terrorism topics throughout the CT Week.