Marcos vows improved public transportation systems in PH

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has assured that his administration will work hard to improve the public transportation systems, operations and management in the Philippines, vowing to resolve issues that would slow down the country’s development.

In a statement released on Saturday, Marcos expressed confidence that the government’s vision of a seamless, efficient, accessible and highly-connected transportation system will be within reach as long as Filipinos are guided by the core of the whole-of-nation and whole-of-society approach.

“I assure my fellow Filipinos that your government is working hard to improve the country’s transportation systems, operations, and management for the benefit of present and future generations,” Marcos said during the ceremonial signing of a loan agreement for the Davao Public Transport Modernization Project in Davao City.

“We need to work together to pursue the much-needed modernization of our transport system in vital parts of the country, whether through better roads, highways and even railways. It’s not only good for the economy, but also, ultimately, for the health and general well-being of the public,” he added.

Moreover, Marcos thanked all the officials who were present during the event for their unwavering support in the various government projects and initiatives of the Philippines.

“As we further our partnership, I am optimistic that we will come up and forge even more projects in the years ahead, especially those that aim to improve the lives and lessen the burden to the public,” Marcos told the ADB officials, noting that the project can also be replicated and pursued in other highly-urbanized areas in the country.

Meanwhile, Marcos urged the Department of Transportation to strive to accomplish the project within the set timeline, ensure that it affects the least number of people and activities possible, and work together with the concerned agencies in addressing various concerns such as funding requirements.