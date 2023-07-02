Dubai Police retrieves AED 250,000 Rolex watch lost from ocean

The Dubai Police divers have recovered an AED 250,000 Rolex watch of a British tourist after it was lost during a yacht trip near The Palm Jumeirah.

According to The National report, five officers from the Dubai Police Maritime Rescue were called into action on Wednesday, after the owner dropped the Rolex Yacht Master while swimming with friends.

The divers then came into rescue and recovered the luxury timepiece at a depth of 11.5 meters.

Hamid Al Ameri, who was with the tourist on the trip, thanked the Dubai Police for coming to the rescue and noted that his friend lost the watch when he jumped into the water.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Police said the underwater rescue mission was all in the line of duty.

“Our aim is to help people and make them happy. We work around the clock to assist the people and respond quickly to help them,” they stated.