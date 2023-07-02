Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Dubai Police retrieves AED 250,000 Rolex watch lost from ocean

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Dubai Police

The Dubai Police divers have recovered an AED 250,000 Rolex watch of a British tourist after it was lost during a yacht trip near The Palm Jumeirah.

According to The National report, five officers from the Dubai Police Maritime Rescue were called into action on Wednesday, after the owner dropped the Rolex Yacht Master while swimming with friends.

The divers then came into rescue and recovered the luxury timepiece at a depth of 11.5 meters.

Hamid Al Ameri, who was with the tourist on the trip, thanked the Dubai Police for coming to the rescue and noted that his friend lost the watch when he jumped into the water.

Meanwhile, the Dubai Police said the underwater rescue mission was all in the line of duty.

“Our aim is to help people and make them happy. We work around the clock to assist the people and respond quickly to help them,” they stated.

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago
Photo of Tricia Gajitos

Tricia Gajitos

Tricia is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Anchor for Eurotv News and Golden Nation Network and a Multimedia Reporter for BusinessWorld. She is passionate in bringing in the latest updates and inspiring stories to the Filipino and international readers of The Filipino Times. Got some leads or tips? Reach Tricia on Facebook: www.facebook.com/triciagajitos or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

3

OFW DIARIES: Why do Filipinos stay in the UAE?

1 hour ago
twitter

Twitter now requires users to sign in to view tweets

2 hours ago
marcos

Marcos vows improved public transportation systems in PH

2 hours ago
Eddie de Vega

DFA lowers Myanmar alert level status

2 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button