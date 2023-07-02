Latest NewsNewsTFT News

DFA lowers Myanmar alert level status

Photo of Tricia Gajitos Tricia Gajitos2 hours ago

Courtesy of: Eddie de Vega

The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has downgraded the alert level status it had imposed in Myanmar since May 2021.

In an interview with ANC on Saturday, DFA Undersecretary Eduardo de Vega said Foreign Affairs Secretary Eduardo Manalo has already greenlighted the recommendation to allow Filipinos back in the Southeast Asian country.

“Upon the recommendation of the DFA, and they are just waiting for my confirmation, the DFA Secretary Enrique Manalo has already approved,” de Vega said.

“It’s not just happening for workers. It will enable tourists and investors in the Philippines to visit,” he added.

De Vega noted that talks are now underway with Myanmar authorities to assure them that the decision of the Philippine government “will not be used as a means” to help human trafficking victims.

To recall, the Philippines placed Myanmar under Alert Leve 4 in May 2021 due to the worsening conflict following the military’s government takeover. Alert Level 4 mandated the evacuation of Filipinos in the said country.

“We had to make sure about the stability, safety, and working conditions of our legally employed Filipinos, over 400 of them, here in the main cities of Myanmar,” de Vega explained.

“Second, we have another issue — the illegal trafficking victims over the Thai-Myanmar borders. I explained to them why we couldn’t make a decision on this is that we wouldn’t be contradicting ourselves on this,” he added.

Last week, De Vega bared that the lower alert level status would only cover Filipinos working legally in Myanmar. Those stuck at the Thailand border cannot go back to Myanmar.

