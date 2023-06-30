Latest NewsNewsTFT News

WATCH: Tragic motorcycle accident claims rider’s life on rain-slicked road

A motorcyclist tragically lost his life on June 27, 2023, after skidding on a rain-soaked road.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the importance of caution and adherence to safety measures when riding in adverse weather conditions.

Preliminary investigations by the Road Highway Patrol Unit of the National Capital Region (RHPU NCR) revealed that the accident occurred around 5:40 p.m. The rider, Ken Bernabe Koga, 37 years old and residing in Tahanan Village, Parañaque City, was traveling along the Skyway Elevated Southbound near Pasay City.

While crossing a painted lane marking known to be slippery in the rain, Koga lost control of his motorcycle, veering to the right and colliding with a concrete barrier. The impact was severe enough to dislodge his helmet.

Despite the swift arrival of Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) at the scene, Koga’s injuries proved fatal. EMT team leader Carlo Barsal declared him dead at approximately 6:05 p.m. due to severe head trauma and significant blood loss.

The accident serves as a stark reminder of the risks associated with riding motorcycles, particularly in adverse weather conditions.

Motorcyclists are urged to exercise caution, follow safety guidelines, and pay extra attention to painted lane markings during rainy conditions. Properly fastening helmets is also crucial, as they play a vital role in reducing the risk of severe head injuries in accidents.

The RHPU NCR SLEX Sub Office continues its investigation into the incident to gather further details surrounding the tragic accident.

